Quang Ninh focusing on tourism safety
The People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province has directed departments and localities to implement measures to ensure a safe tourism environment during its tourism promotion programme.
Ha Long Bay - a world natural heritage site in northern Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
Authorities ordered those in the sector to pay due regard to food safety and hygiene, urban order, service quality, and prices, especially at key destinations such as Ha Long city and Bay, Mong Cai, Van Don, and Co To Island.
The provincial Department of Transport and Public Security are responsible for monitoring transport safety, especially in waterways and on islands.
On Vietnam’s northern coast, Quang Ninh is building a community-based tourism development project that aims to welcome 1.7 million domestic tourists and 1.1 million international holidaymakers by 2025, with the local tourism sector earning 5.9 trillion VND (254.5 million USD) in revenue.
By 2030 it is to welcome 3 million domestic visitors and 1.8 million foreigners, with revenue reaching 12.1 trillion VND.
Community-based tourism is expected to generate 4,200 jobs by 2025 and 9,500 by 2030.
Quang Ninh is endowed with natural advantages for sea and island tourism. It has a coastline of more than 250 kilometres and more than 2,000 islands and islets which account for two-thirds of the total number in Vietnam.
It is home to popular destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long, Ha Long Bay National Park and some islands.
In particular, Ha Long Bay literally “descending dragon” bay, was twice recognised as a World Natural Heritage site by UNESCO in 1994 and 2000.
In the first six months of 2020, Quang Ninh welcomed over 4.1 million visitors, a year-on-year decline of 51 percent, due to the impact of COVID-19.
To revise the tourism industry post-pandemic, the province launched a number of tourism stimulus packages./.