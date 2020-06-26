Travel Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Business Domestic air travel sees full recovery post-COVID-19 Noi Bai International Airport has reported full recovery of domestic flights compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic as travel demand is increasing following stimulus efforts by the Government and airlines.

Travel Hanoi aims to receive 11 million domestic tourists in H2 Hanoi has set itself a target to welcome about 11 million domestic tourists by the end of 2020, according the city’s tourism sector.

Travel Vietjet Air promoting tourism in Nghe An Budget carrier Vietjet Air will partner with the Tourism Department of north-central Nghe An province to promote local relic sites and scenic spots under a cooperation agreement the two signed on June 24.