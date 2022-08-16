Society Clean energy brings stable electricity supply to Truong Sa Archipelago The lives of soldiers and islanders in Truong Sa island district in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa have changed a lot thanks to solar panels and wind turbines.

Society Over 66,500 people join quiz on Vietnam-Laos relations last week More than 66,500 people tested their knowledge on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations during the ninth week of an online quiz, from 4pm on August 8 to 3pm on August 15.

Society Hanoi friendship association hailed for boosting Vietnam-Palestine ties Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama has showed his appreciation to the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Palestine Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter (VPFA Hanoi) for bringing people from the two countries closer to each other and enhancing mutual understanding.

Society One of four victims in Manchester fire identified as Vietnamese Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on August 15 provided an update on the citizen protection work in the fire in Manchester, the UK, where a victim has been identified as a Vietnamese national.