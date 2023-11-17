Videos First Vietnamese bird’s nests exported to China A ceremony was held in the northern border province of Lang Son to announce the export of first batch of bird’s nest products to China.

Business HCM City, European partners further promote economic cooperation Ho Chi Minh City and European partners will continue to study and implement cooperation in the fields of economy, commerce, and investment effectively.

Business Sustainable development opens up many opportunities for businesses, investors Implementing green growth and sustainable development goals is a challenge but also an opportunity for the business community and investors in Vietnam, participants heard at a conference on November 16.

Business Petrovietnam subsidiaries expect great benefits from Lac Da Vang field The Lac Da Vang oil field of Vietnam, with a total investment of nearly 700 million USD, has received the final investment decision (FID), expected to generate considerable work for the Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and the Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PV Drilling) in the coming time.