Quang Ninh holds Ao dai festival to promote tourism
Stories about heritages in the northern province of Quang Ninh were told through a show of 17 collections of Ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress) at Quang Ninh 2020 Ao dai festival organised in Cam Pha city on December 26.
An Ao dai by renowned designed Minh Hanh (Photo: VNA)
The event, jointly held by the provincial Department of Culture and Sport in collaboration with Cam Pha city People’s Committee, is part of the activities in the tourism stimulus programme devised to complete the target of hosting 3 million visitors in Quarter 4.
More than 100 artists and models from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hue and Da Lat joined the Ao dai performance.
The festival is hoped to promote Cam Pha city and Quang Ninh as a whole as a safe, friendly and attractive destination for visitors.
Earlier, Ha Long city launched an Ao dai week to honour the beauty of Vietnamese women./.