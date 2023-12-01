The fair has been held in turn by Mong Cai and China’s Dongxing City since 2006, and is included in the annual national trade promotion programme of the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

This year’s five-day event comprises more than 400 booths of over 200 organisations, with over 2,000 products from over 50 provinces and cities in Vietnam and China on display.

This year’s fair includes an exhibition of the socioeconomic achievements, a display and introduction of Vietnamese and Chinese goods, a forum on cross-border tourism via the international border gate pair of Mong Cai and Dongxing, and a forum on the export of agro-forestry-fisheries products to China./.

VNA