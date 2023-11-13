ASEAN Thailand: Bangkok tightens safety measures for night activities The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) of Thailand has begun tightening safety measures to ensure nightspots strictly comply with the law and are ready for the government's plan to extend opening hours to 4 a.m., local media has reported.

World Laos extends anti-drug programme Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamfong has announced that his country will continue to implement the national programme on drug prevention and control until 2025 in the context of complicated drug trafficking situation in the border areas.

World Philippines commemorates 10th anniversary of super typhoon Haiyan Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has said that climate change must be a vital part of national policies.

World Indonesian army pledges security for 2024 peaceful election Indonesia’s army on November 8 held the 2024 Peaceful Election Declaration in Central Jakarta, committing to maintaining security and stability before, during, and after the 2024 election.