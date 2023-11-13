Quang Ninh hosts 18th ASEAN GO-NGO forum on social welfare
The 18th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13.
(Photo: VNA)
As part of the 19th Senior Officials Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (SOMSWD) and related events hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the event gathered representatives from Government agencies, non-government organisations of ASEAN member nations, the ASEAN Secretariat, UN agencies, and international organisations operating in social welfare and development in Vietnam and the region. Timor Leste took part in the event as an observer.
The forum focused on main challenges faced by social welfare systems and measures implemented or planned by countries to address these challenges.
In his opening remarks, Luu Quang Tuan, Director of the MoLISA’s International Cooperation Department, said countries should focus on more sustainable and long-term strategies for pandemic management, control and prevention because the cessation of the COVID-19 emergency status does not imply the disappearance of pandemics.
Participants at the forum (Photo: VNA)
Lessons learned before and during the COVID-19 pandemic need to be integrated into policies, plans, and national social welfare systems, both in the short and long term, to ensure that no one is left behind, he said.
Countries should carefully consider emerging trends in the region, such as demographic changes, migration, the impact of climate change, and advancements in science and technology, along with persistent issues of poverty and diverse inequalities, he said, adding that these are significant challenges that demand responses from the social welfare systems and measures of ASEAN member countries.
He suggested participants engage in open discussions, and shared viewpoints for finalizing recommendations of the forum, which will serve further discussions among senior officials and as a foundation for ASEAN Ministers to formulate social welfare policies that meet the demands of people, especially vulnerable groups, in the coming time.
The forum contributes to realising long-term goals and commitments of ASEAN leaders in building a resilient, inclusive, people-centred community. It reflects the collective action of governments, non-governmental entities, businesses, and citizens to ensure that economic development goes hand in hand with fairness and stability, and ultimately benefits the people.
Delegates shared information related to social welfare policies and legislation, as well as exemplary practices, and put forth relevant recommendations.
The recommendations of the forum will be submitted to the 19th SOMSWD slated for November 15-17./.