Quang Ninh - ideal destination for foreign investors
Ha Long city in northern Quang Ninh province (Source: Quang Ninh Newspaper)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northeastern province of Quang Ninh has emerged as an ideal destination for investors who want to diversify production activities and expand their supply chains outside China.
"For investors operating in Guangdong (China), Quang Ninh is a destination worth considering in the plan to relocate production bases to Vietnam," said Pritesh Samuel, an expert from Dezan Shira & Associates Company.
According to the expert, Quang Ninh is considered a strategic investment destination in northern Vietnam and an important link of the northern economic growth triangle Hanoi - Hai Phong - Quang Ninh.
The province has great advantages with Van Don district planned to become a multi-sectoral marine economic zone, and an entertainment center with casino, high-class sea-island tourism, and general services, he explained.
In addition, this is also the gateway for international trade, creating unique, modern and high-quality products which can be internationally competitive, he went on.
Therefore, foreign investors expect Van Don district and Quang Ninh in general to be an important business center that is convenient for trade connectivity with China and ASEAN, he added./.