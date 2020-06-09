Business Banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020 Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Business EVFTA to benefit Vietnam’s agricultural sector: EP official The EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will bring great benefits to Vietnam's agricultural sector, according to an official from the European Parliament (EP).

Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on June 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on June 9, down 8 VND from the previous day.