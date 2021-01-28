Quang Ninh imposes COVID-19 prevention measures at highest level
The Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention in the northern province of Quang Ninh held an emergency meeting on January 27 night to immediately activate disease prevention measures at the highest level in the locality after one locally-transmitted case of coronavirus was confirmed the same day.
At the emergency meeting (Photo: the Ministry of Health)
Chairing the meeting, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuong Van ordered local authorities to focus all human resources on contact tracing and screening to the F4 level, and carrying out testing for all those who are on the list.
Schools at all grades will be closed for a week, beginning from January 28, and public gatherings must be minimized.
Local authorities are requested to cancel unnecessary meetings, and pay heed to preventing the disease.
The provincial Department of Transport will coordinate with relevant departments, sector and localities to immediately set up epidemic control stations along roads, especially those linking with Hai Duong province, where another new case of community infection was also recorded.
Van stressed that all prevention measures must be implemented in the most drastic and proactive way, adding that medical supplies and equipment must be readied in order to cope with the worst case scenarios.
The newly confirmed case in Quang Ninh is a 31-year-old man from Hong Ha ward, Ha Long city, northern Quang Ninh province, who is a staff member of Van Don airport. He displayed symptoms of fever, cough and sore-throat, and went to hospital for medical check-up himself. His test result turned out positive on January 27.
The provincial transport department suspended all inter- and intra-provincial activities on land and waterway as from 6am January 28./.