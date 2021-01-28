Health Vietnam boasts huge potential in medical tourism cooperation with Japan Vietnam holds huge potential in medical tourism that is expected to help the country attract more foreign tourists, including those from Japan, Associate Prof., Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Health Ministry's Department for Medical Examination and Treatment, has said.

Health Vietnamese researchers invent COVID-19 vaccine patches, reusable face masks A group of Vietnamese researchers at the University of Connecticut in the US have invented COVID-19 high-tech biological face masks and patches to deliver vaccines into the human body easily.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on January 27 No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 27, keeping the total unchanged at 1,551, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Two imported COVID-19 cases confirmed on January 26 Vietnam reported two imported COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 26, raising the total to 1,551, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.