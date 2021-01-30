Society Hai Duong bolsters COVID-19 testing capacity About 5,000 samples will be taken for COVID-19 testing on January 30 in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, said Director of the provincial Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Pham Duy Tuyen.

Society Consular work for Vietnamese in southwestern Cambodia reaps good outcomes The Vietnam Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province, which is in charge of providing consular services in six southwestern Cambodian localities, has operated effectively last year despite diseases and natural disasters.

Society Students’ association in Italy convenes first congress The Vietnamese Students’ Association in Italy (ASVI) convened its first congress for the 2021-2023 tenure in the form of videoconference on January 29.

Society Ministry orders halt of mass religious gatherings in COVID-19 hotspots Religious establishments in Hai Duong province’s Chi Linh city and Quang Ninh province’s Dong Trieu township, where many COVID-19 cases were detected in the past few days , must cancel all religious activities with crowded gatherings, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official dispatch issued on January 29.