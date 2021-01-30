Quang Ninh imposes social distancing in Van Don, lockdown in Cai Rong
Northern Quang Ninh province has decided to put its Van Don district under social distancing and temporarily block Van Don’s Cai Rong town from 12pm on January 30 to 12pm on February 21.
Social distancing measures include maintaining a physical distance between people, wearing face masks, and performing sanitation and disinfection work in line with regulations.
The decision came after a 32-year-old woman in Cai Rong tested positive for COVID-19. She had close contact with Patient No. 1,553 – an employee at Quang Ninh’s Van Don International Airport who was confirmed infected on January 28.
In a dispatch issued on January 30, the provincial People’s Committee has asked locals to stay at home and only go out when necessary to buy food, medicines, and go to hospital, or in other emergency situations. They are also requested to keep a distance of at least 2 metres away from each other and avoid gatherings of more than two people outside the workplace, hospitals and public areas.
In a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic, the province has to date imposed social distancing on two localities – Van Don and Dong Trieu town, while having five communes and districts – Binh Duong, Thuy Sinh, An Sinh, Nguyen Hue, and Cai Rong – are put in lockdown over links to the two COVID-19 hotspots – Chi Linh city in the northern province of Hai Duong and Van Don airport./.