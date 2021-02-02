Quang Ninh imposes temporary lockdown on additional 11 wards, communes
The People’s Committee of Dong Trieu town in the northern province of Quang Ninh has decided to impose a temporary lockdown on an additional 11 wards and communes from 9:00 am on February 2 until the province issues a new direction.
The lockdown was imposed on Dong Trieu, Hung Dao, Trang An, Xuan Son, Kim Son, Duc Chinh, Hong Phong wards, and Tan Viet, Nguyen Hue, Viet Dan and Binh Khe communes.
Earlier, Thuy An commune was put under quarantine while Binh Duong and An Sinh communes are being locked down until February 21.
To date, 14 out of 21 communes and wards of Dong Trieu, which border Chi Linh city in Hai Duong province - the country’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, have been locked down as part of measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
The same day, Van Don island district also locked down seven towns and communes from 0:00 am.
With 15 new COVID-19 infections recorded on February 2, Dong Trieu is considered the biggest COVID-19 spot in Quang Ninh province./.