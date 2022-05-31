Quang Ninh, Lao localities beef up ties
At the event (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Laos’ northern provinces of Houaphanh, Luang Prabang, and Sainyabuli held a virtual conference on May 31 to review their cooperation in the 2017-2021 period and set out orientations for more engagements during 2022-2026.
The event saw leaders of the four provinces signing a memorandum of understanding on their cooperation for 2022-2026.
For the five-year period, Houaphanh Governor Vanxay Phengsoumma proposed the Vietnamese and Lao localities sustain their exchange of high-level delegations to share experience in socio-economic development and Party and administration building.
The promotion of cooperation in investment, trade and tourism among their sectors and businesses is also important, he said.
Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky said Quang Ninh is looking forward to the opening of a direct air route between the local Van Don airport and Luang Prabang airport to step up tourism collaboration between the two provinces.
He stressed the authorities’ willingness to support the three Lao provinces in sending personnel to Quang Ninh for research and learning in terms of administrative reform, business climate and competitiveness improvement.
Assistance will be given to Vietnamese and Lao firms in seeking opportunities for cooperation and investment, while the number of scholarships granted to Lao students will be doubled in the new period, Ky said.
Also during 2022-2026, Quang Ninh will consider sponsoring the construction of education-training facilities in the Lao localities.
In 2017-2021, a host of activities took place between the sides, with Quang Ninh spending 21 billion VND (905,562 USD) on supporting Houaphanh and Luang Prabang in building public works and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vietnamese province also granted 262 university and college scholarships to students of the three Lao provinces and poured 67.1 billion VND into training Lao students./.