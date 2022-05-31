Society ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 31.

Society UNFPA further helps Vietnam respond to gender-based violence The Vietnam Farmers' Union (VFU) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on May 31 launched a 7-million-USD project to prevent, combat and respond to violence and other harmful behaviours in the 2022 – 2026 period.

Society Vietnam, Russia review 30-year partnership in preserving President Ho Chi Minh’s body The Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the All-Russian Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (VILAR) reviewed their 30-year direct partnership in ensuring long-term preservation and absolute safety of the body of President Ho Chi Minh during a conference in Moscow on May 30.

Society Programme benefits more pandemic-hit children Twenty children representing 160 beneficiaries of Phase 4 of a programme supporting pandemic-hit children gathered at a meeting held in Hanoi on May 30.