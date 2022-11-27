Quang Ninh leaders host delegates to WPC's 22nd Assembly
Leaders of the northern province of Quang Ninh, one of the two localities hosting the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), had a meeting with a delegation of participants to the event led by WPC President Pallab Sengupta on November 26.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hanh welcomed the guests, expressing her belief that their visit to Quang Ninh will help strengthen mutual understanding and open up new cooperation opportunities in the future.
She said that Quang Ninh, with its diverse culture, is considered a "miniature Vietnam" with outstanding potential and strengths, and is identified as a bridge connecting ASEAN countries and Northeast Asia.
Quang Ninh is home to Ha Long Bay, which has been recognised as a World Natural Heritage twice by UNESCO, she said.
Hanh said that the province also has a synchronous and modern transport infrastructure system, and the only locality with a system of highways running along it, along with advanced education, health care and social infrastructure systems. Quang Ninh topped the list of localities with the best economic management quality in the country for five consecutive years from 2017 to 2021, and was among the top five in the field for nine years in a row, she noted.
Quang Ninh wishes that through the delegation's activities in Quang Ninh, the two sides will continue to foster their solidarity and work hard together for a world of peace, prosperity, democracy and social progress, the local official said.
Aqel Mahmoud Ahmed Tugoz, Coordinator of the Palestinian Peace and Solidarity Committee, thanked Quang Ninh leaders for their warm welcome. He said he hopes the activities in Quang Ninh will help strengthen international friendship for the noble progress of mankind.
Earlier the same day, the delegates visited Ha Long Bay, one of the world's new seven natural wonders./.