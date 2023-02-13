Politics Vietnamese, British navies conduct joint exercise Ship 378 of Brigade 167 under the Naval Region 2 and HMS Spey, the British Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel, conducted a joint exercise on the waters of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on February 11.

Politics Red River Delta asked to lead Vietnam’s economic restructuring Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 12 asked to the Red River Delta region to make most of its potential and advantages for rapid and sustainable development so as to lead the country’s economic restructuring and growth model transformation.

Politics Prime Minister holds talks with Sultan of Brunei Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan capital on February 11 morning.