Quang Ninh like miniature Vietnam with strategic position: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 12 described Quang Ninh as a miniature Vietnam that holds a strategic position in terms of politics, economy, defence, security, and diplomacy.
The meeting between PM Pham Minh Chinh and Quang Ninh officials on February 12. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 12 described Quang Ninh as a miniature Vietnam that holds a strategic position in terms of politics, economy, defence, security, and diplomacy.
He was addressing a meeting with officials of the northeastern province after a conference launching the Government’s action plan for implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 30-NQ/TW on socio-economic development in the Red River Delta.
The provincial Party Committee reported that Quang Ninh has continually recorded double-digit growth rates during 2016 - 2022, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the economic structure has been shifting in a sustainable manner. The local economy has been expanding fast and reached some 269 trillion VND (11.4 billion USD) at the end of 2022; per capita GDRP topped 8,200 USD – the highest in the northern region; and labour productivity increased over 13%.
It attracted 2.15 billion USD in foreign direct investment between 2020 and 2022; posted over 7.68 billion USD in exports, up more than 9% annually; and ranked first nationwide in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) rankings during 2017 - 2021.
Local officials also highlighted attainments in environmental protection, natural disaster and climate change response, social security ensuring, defence, security and national sovereignty safeguarding, diplomacy, and the Party and political system building.
Quang Ninh has continually recorded double-digit growth rates during 2016 - 2022, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)In his remarks, PM Chinh highly valued Quang Ninh’s efforts and achievements, noting that it boasts many favourable conditions for socio-economic development and is also the only in Vietnam to share both land and sea borders with China.
He asked the province to fully capitalise on transport corridors; promote connectivity among its localities and with other provinces and cities; develop a green and clean environment, civilised society, and developed culture; and boost both the speed and quality of growth in tandem with innovation, digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, and climate change fight.
Quang Ninh needs to continue developing strategic infrastructure, especially transport facilities; step up administrative reform and digital transformation, particularly in finance, taxation, and customs; properly manage and bring into play the values of local relic sites and scenic landscapes; and pay more attention to human resources training, the Government leader went on.
The PM also ordered building a clean and strong Party organisation and political system, and ramping up the combat against corruption, negative phenomena, and wastefulness.
Later the same day, the leader made a fact-finding trip of the Dong Mai Industrial Park in Quang Yen town and some major projects there./.