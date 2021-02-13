Business Infographic Import-export: Highlight of Vietnam’s economy during 2015-2020 Import-export activities were a highlight of Vietnam’s economy during the 2015-2020 period. In 2020, trade surplus reached 19.1 billion USD, marking the highest in five consecutive years recording trade surplus since 2016.

Business Vietnam continues to move forward in 2021 Dr Tran Thi Hong Minh, Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, talks to the Vietnam News Agency about Vietnam’s potential for economic development in 2021.

Business First dragon fruit lot exported to China in new Lunar Year Some 190 tonnes of dragon fruits were shipped to China through Kim Thanh II International Border Gate in the northern province of Lao Cai on February 12, the first day of the lunar New Year.

Business Vietnam receives foreign cargo ships on first day of Lunar New Year Vietnam welcomed two foreign commercial vessels, STARSHIP URSA of Marshall Island and CMA CGM J. ADAMS of Malta, to ports in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau on February 12, which fall on the first day of the Lunar New Year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VINAMARINE).