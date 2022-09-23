Travel Unique mossy roofs on Tay Con Linh range Roofs of stilt houses covered with thick green moss at an altitude of 1,000 metres above sea level along the Tay Con Linh mountain range in Xa Phin hamlet, Phuong Tien commune, Vi Xuyen district create unique beauty in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.

Travel Chăm dance at Ponagar Temple towers lures visitors The culture and sports sector in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has hosted Cham dances at the relic complex of Ponagar temple towers in Nha Trang in recent years, to attract more visitors to the beach city.

Destinations Breathtaking Nha Trang seas Nha Trang beach city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is home to many historical and cultural sites from the ancient Champa civilisation between the 4th and 13th centuries AD. Together with Ha Long Bay, it has been named among the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Travel Infographic Vietnam wins multiple awards at World Travel Awards 2022 Vietnamese airlines and destinations were named among the winners at the award ceremony of the World Travel Awards 2022 - Region: Asia & Oceania.