Quang Ninh maintains top place in PCI rankings 2021
Hanoi (VNA) - The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh once again topped Vietnam's Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) 2021.
According to the PCI 2021 report released by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) at a ceremony on April 27 in Hanoi, Quang Ninh province gained the highest score of 70.02 percent.
This is the 5th year in a row Quang Ninh has topped the charts. It was followed by the northern port city of Hai Phong with 70.61 points, and the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap with 70.53 points.
Other cities and provinces in the top ten competitive localities includes Da Nang, Binh Duong, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Thua Thien - Hue, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, and Hanoi.
In addition, Quang Ninh ranked first in the country in two sub-indexes: market entry cost (7.98 points), and cost and time for handling administrative procedures (8.52 points).
Since 2005, the VCCI and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have cooperated to produce the annual PCI report to measure the quality of economic management, the level of convenience and friendliness of the business environment, and administrative reform efforts made by provincial governments, thus promoting the development of the private sector.
According to VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong, the PCI reports over the last 17 years have attested to the persistence and efforts of the Government, sectors and localities, and the business community in objectively and transparently recognising the improvement of the provincial-level business environment.
The PCI survey in 2021 shows that, in the context of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the quality of provincial economic management in Vietnam is continuing to improve, Cong said.
Administrative reform has had positive changes, with increased efficiency and effectiveness at local levels. Anti-corruption efforts are also working to reduce the informal cost burden on businesses.
However, provincial authorities still need to step up the settlement of administrative procedures in the online environment, focusing on the fields of taxation, land, social insurance, the environment, construction, fire prevention and control, and market management, Cong stressed.
The PCI 2021 report also delves into the challenges faced by private enterprises and foreign-invested enterprises, including how they responded to COVID-19 as well as their assessment of pandemic prevention measures implemented by local authorities.
Addressing the event, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E.Knapper emphasised that the US government is proud to have worked with the VCCI over the past 17 years to help the PCI become an important tool for investors looking for opportunities in Vietnam.
This tool has stimulated improvements in the quality of economic governance in localities, thereby unlocking the door to private-sector-led growth, he said./.