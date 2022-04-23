A seaplane flying to Co To island (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Co To island district in the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh is mulling over a seaplane route linking the island with the province’s Ha Long city.

Trial flights were conducted on April 20 and 21.

With the seaplane route, travel time between Tuan Chau international wharf in Ha Long city and Co To is estimated at 20 minutes.

The route is hoped to diversify services and shorten travel time to Co To, thus meeting demand of tourists in the high-end tourism segment, especially foreign holidaymakers.

It will fly across famous destinations such as UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long and Ngoc Vung island, among other.



Located north-east of Quang Ninh, Co To island boasts huge potential in ocean tourism as the number of domestic and foreign visitors has been on the rise over the years./.