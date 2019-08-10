Quang Ninh Museum is known for its innovative operating system that reduces the stress or need from the public budget. It has set a prime example for new and improved operation ways can result in positive outcome.

During his 3-day trip to Ha Long Bay, the Quang Ninh Museum is one of Pham Trung Kien’s family most favorite and anticipated destination.

Dubbed as the “black diamond” of Ha Long city, Quang Ninh Museum is an attractive destination for tourists when they come to the magnificent coastal city. With innovative demonstration instead of the traditional way, Quang Ninh Museum gives visitors’ “experience” its priority. During this summer, Quang Ninh Museum also initiates the “Young Artisans” space, where youngsters can try making pottery or other wooden products and enjoy traditional folk games.

According to statistics in the first half of 2019, there have been over 100,000 visitors to the destination, a 3-time increase compared to the same period in 2018. In peak season, there are over 3,500 visitors a day, this is a notable figure for a local museum.-VNA