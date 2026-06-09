Politics

Quang Ninh, northern Lao provinces deepen cooperation for 2026–2030

Quang Ninh province and three northern Lao provinces – Xaynhabouly, Luang Prabang, and Houaphan – have reviewed the outcomes of their five-year cooperation programme for 2022–2026 and outlined orientations for collaboration in the 2026–2030 period.

Leaders of Quang Ninh province and three provinces in northern Laos sign the conference minutes. (Photo: VNA)
Leaders of Quang Ninh province and three provinces in northern Laos sign the conference minutes. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Quang Ninh province and three northern Lao provinces – Xaynhabouly, Luang Prabang, and Houaphan – have reviewed the outcomes of their five-year cooperation programme for 2022–2026 and outlined orientations for collaboration in the 2026–2030 period.

The conference was held in Xaynhabouly province and co-chaired by Secretary of Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee Quan Minh Cuong, Secretary of Xaynhabouly provincial Party Committee Phengnilan Khamphanpheng, Secretary of Luang Prabang provincial Party Committee Bounleun Manivong, and Secretary of Houaphan provincial Party Committee Phoutphan Keovongxay. Delegations from the four provinces and representatives of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Northern Laos also attended.

Speaking at the event, Phengnilan Khamphanpheng welcomed the Vietnamese and Lao delegations and briefed participants on Xaynhabouly’s socio-economic situation and development potential. He highly valued the achievements recorded by the four localities in implementing their cooperation agreements over recent years.

The Lao official expressed gratitude to Quang Ninh for its support in human resource training and infrastructure development across a wide range of sectors, including politics, education, culture-tourism, investment-trade, healthcare and public finance. He noted that such assistance had contributed significantly to the development of Xaynhabouly, Luang Prabang and Houaphan provinces.

He voiced his hope that Quang Ninh would continue providing support in the coming years, helping realise the cooperation orientations agreed upon by the two Parties and States and recently reaffirmed by General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam.

For his part, Cuong introduced Quang Ninh’s economic strengths and development potential, while praising the effective cooperation among the four provinces during the 2022–2026 period. He expressed support for the cooperation plan for the next five years.

At the conclusion of the conference, the four provinces signed the minutes of conference, creating an important framework for expanding cooperation in politics, socio-economic development, trade and tourism, and further strengthening the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos./.

VNA
#Xaynhabouly #Luang Prabang #Houaphan #Quang Ninh #politics #socio-economic development #NQ 59-BT Quang Ninh Laos
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