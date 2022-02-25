Travel Quang Ninh strengthens pandemic prevention to safely welcome tourists The Government has agreed with a proposal from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on fully reopening international tourism activities in the “new normal”, starting from March 15. With the great news, the northern province of Quang Ninh, home to Ha Long Bay, has taken many measures to welcome tourists back while ensuring the safety of all.

Travel Da Nang adopts incentives to attract more tourists The central city of Da Nang is rolling out measures to attract more MICE (meeting, incentives, conferences and events) tourists, given the positive signs on the recovery of the tourism sector this year.

Travel Infographic Top 2022 Travel Trends The pandemic has transformed the way people think about travel, what they expect on vacation and how they choose and arrive in their destination. These factors are reshaping travel trends in 2022.