Quang Ninh offering safe tourism in new normal condition
The tourism sector in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, home to the iconic UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, is launching a series of measures to operate in a new normal condition, ensuring safety for visitors, according to local authorities.
Ha Long Bay (Source: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The tourism sector in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, home to the iconic UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, is launching a series of measures to operate in a new normal condition, ensuring safety for visitors, according to local authorities.
The move is in response to the Government’s approval of reopening tourism activities in such condition starting from March 15 after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19.
Right from the beginning of 2022, Quang Ninh opened a number of tourist attractions that meet the requirements and are labeled as safe, especially spiritual sites, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors.
At the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes in Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)At accommodation service establishments in Quang Ninh, room occupancy has begun to increase again. Currently, the province has nearly 700 tourism businesses meeting the provincial safety criteria for epidemic prevention and control.
Pham Ngoc Thuy, Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, said Quang Ninh has launched activities to welcome tourists from the beginning of the year in adaptation to the new situation. The works have so far produced effective and safe outcomes, he added.
Quang Ninh is targeting 9.5 million visitors in 2022./.