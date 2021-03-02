Destinations Hai Van pass, the best coast road in central Vietnam Hai Van pass is approximately 20km long and 500m above sea level. It is on National Highway 1A, some 80km from the heart of Hue to the south and over 20km from the centre of Da Nang to the north, running across Bach Ma mountain which stretches from the Truong Son range to the sea, creating a natural boundary between Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city.

World Traveloka to launch financial services in Vietnam, Thailand Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s largest online travel startup, plans to launch financial services in Vietnam and Thailand as it eyes a listing in the US, its president said.

Travel Stunning beauty of Sua flowers in Hanoi During the last days of February, while strolling around the streets in Hanoi, visitors are captivated by the beauty of a white flower, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis or “Sua” in Vietnamese.

Travel Kien Giang targets welcoming 7 million tourists this year The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang aims to welcome 7 million visitors in 2021, up more than 34 percent against last year, the provincial Department of Tourism has said.