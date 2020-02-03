Quang Ninh opens special hospital for handling suspected nCoV cases
A hospital particularly designated for handling suspected cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) was put into operation in Mong Cai city, the northern border province of Quang Ninh, on February 3.
The special hospital in Mong Cai city has been equipped with modern facilities to ensure sufficient operation against nCoV (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – A hospital particularly designated for handling suspected cases of novel coronavirus (nCoV) was put into operation in Mong Cai city, the northern border province of Quang Ninh, on February 3.
The hospital is tasked with receiving, screening, treating and isolating suspected patients as well as Vietnamese people returning from China via the Mong Cai International Border Gate.
It was set up on the basis of part of Mong Cai city’s healthcare centre. The five-storey building with about 500 beds stands isolated from other areas and has been equipped with modern facilities to ensure sufficient operation.
After the nCoV epidemic is addressed completely, this hospital will resume its initial functions as part of the medical centre of Mong Cai.
Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky said since Mong Cai is considered the key area in the nCoV prevention and control, the province will reserve the best resources for the work in this city to prevent an nCoV outbreak or related deaths.
As of February 3, Mong Cai hadn’t recorded any nCoV cases. It is coordinating with relevant forces to increase patrol in border areas to prevent illegal exit and entry through border crossings, officials said.
Meanwhile, since 4pm of February 1, Vietnamese nationals entering the country via the Mong Cai International Border Gate have been kept in isolation and had their health monitored for 14 days.
Bordering China, where the deadly nCoV is raging, Quang Ninh has many border gates, points of customs clearance and border crossings, posing it to high infection risks. Therefore, this province has taken numerous measures to prevent the spread of this virus, according to local authorities./.