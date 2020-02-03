Health PM urges stronger efforts against nCoV Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has emphasised the need to reduce mass gatherings as Vietnam is ramping up efforts to cope with the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Health Vietnam confirms eighth case of nCoV infection Vietnam confirmed the eighth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China’s Wuhan city, known as 2019-nCoV, on February 3, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam reports seven nCoV cases A citizen of the US has been tested positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by nCoV, becoming the 7th nCoV-infected case in Vietnam so far.

Health Coronavirus prevention drill held at Hue Central Hospital A drill on preventing the acute respiratory disease casued by a new coronavirus (nCoV) was held at the Hue Central Hospital in Phong Dien district, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on February 2.