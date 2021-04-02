Quang Ninh holds a press conference to introduce the tourism promotion plan on April 2 (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh, home to the world heritage Ha Long Bay, plans to organise 88 events and programmes to promote local tourism, including 35 at provincial level and 53 at district and communal levels.

In the first phase until May, the locality will organise 31 events and programmes, 15 at provincial and 16 at local level, with a highlight being the Ha Long Culture-Tourism Week 2021.

In the second phase from June to the end of the year, the province will hold 57 events and programme, with highlights being the National Sea Kite Festival 2021, the Yen Tu – returning to Buddhism land in autumn 2021, and a Carnival programme in winter 2021.

Alongside, the province will conduct a number of activities to introduce its tourism products and destinations, while holding tourism promotion activities in other localities including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Quang Binh.

The province will focus on promoting spiritual, culinary, seas and island and cultural tourism as well as entertainment and resorts areas, along with offering discounts from 30-50 percent to visitors.

Director of the Quang Ninh Tourism Department Pham Ngoc Thuy said that this year, Quang Ninh tourism sector will continue to focus on luring domestic visitors, foster connectivity with other localities, call on the engagement of local travel firms to create unique and attractive products, and support local tourism firms.

Quang Ninh expects 10 million visitors in 2021, becoming the leading choice for Vietnamese and foreign tourists.

On April 2, the Halong Street Travel Fest No.2 opened in Ha Long city as part of the tourism promotion activities of Quang Ninh.

Themed “Heritage Spring Festival,” the event will last three days, introducing cuisine, art and folk games of different regions in the locality.

On April 3 night, a music festival will be held with the participation of rapper JustaTee, singers Phuong Ly and Duong Tran Nghia, and Cannes dancing team./.