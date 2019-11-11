The projects are the road linking Hạ Long-Hải Phòng Expressway; Dam Nha Mạc intersection; riverside road connecting Ha Long-Hai Phong Expressway to Dong Trieu Township; Cua Luc 1 and Cua Luc 3 bridges connecting Hạ Long City with Hoành Bồ District; roads connecting Cai Lan industrial park to Ha Long-Van Don Expressway; and coastal route clearance.

The total investment capital for these projects is expected to be more than 433 million USD and implemented from 2020 to 2022.

Most transport projects are aimed at connecting traffic, promoting the capacity and efficiency of the newly completed Ha Long-Hai Phong and Ha Long-Van Don expressways.

Projects are hoped to improve the province’s transport infrastructure system, thus contributing to the local socio-economic development and promoting local tourism and border- and marine-economic potential. /.

VNA