Quang Ninh police arrest wanted Chinese nationals for gambling
Police in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on August 22 handed over to China 11 Chinese nationals who were being hunted by Chinese policemen for organising gambling on the Internet.
Chinese nationals arrested for gambling (Source: nhandan.com.vn)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – Police in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on August 22 handed over to China 11 Chinese nationals who were being hunted by Chinese policemen for organising gambling on the Internet.
The group of Chinese were detected and arrested one day earlier by Mong Cai city’s police. The Chinese, 10 of them had entered Vietnam illegally, rented a house in Mong Cai to gamble and organise gambling on Chinese websites. All of them were wanted for organising gambling on the Internet by the police of Dongxing city of Guangxi province.
Mong Cai policemen seized four laptops, 10 Chinese bank cards, and 63 unused Chinese mobile SIMs.
Initial investigation revealed that the group of Chinese rented a house through an acquaintance in Mong Cai and installed equipment to gamble and organise gambling on Chinese websites./.