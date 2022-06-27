Quang Ninh posts 10.66% economic growth for first half
The northern province of Quang Ninh posted an estimated growth rate of 10.66% in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the first six months of this year, which is 2.64 percentage points higher than the rate in the same period of 2021.
In the period, the province has effectively implemented its overall strategy on containing COVID-19 and safely and flexibly adapting to the pandemic, thus facilitating development in the new normal situation.
Quang Ninh collected over 27.18 trillion VND (1.17 billion USD at current exchange rate) for the State budget, an increase of 18% year-on-year.
Total social investment in the period is estimated at 42.3 trillion VND, up 10.9% from the same period last year.
The tourism industry of Quang Ninh has also enjoyed a stable recovery, serving 5.5 million visitors in the six-month period, a 2.2-fold rise year-on-year. The figure also showed a 19.57% increase compared to the best scenario.
Besides, the province successfully hosted the competitions of seven sports during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), spreading the image of a safe, modern and prosperous locality among international visitors.
Quang Ninh is aiming for a GRDP increase of at least 11% this year, and budget revenues of not less than 52.6 trillion VND.
Towards this goal, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky has laid emphasis on a spirit of solidarity, daring and innovation, and the transition from “brown” to “green” model of development.
He said the province has been working to renew the way of leadership, streamline the administration’s apparatus, and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the entire political system through administrative procedure reform in combination with comprehensive digital transformation, so as to unleash local potential and advantages for development.
According to the official, Quang Ninh will accelerate the construction of strategic infrastructure works while re-arranging development space and building new development corridors with a view to making use of new opportunities and resources.
At the same time, economic growth will go closely with cultural development, social affairs, environmental protection and social security, he said.
Attention will be paid to harmonizing and combining urban and rural development, industry-construction and tourism-service and agriculture, and to improving the quality of new-style rural areas.
Ky went on to say that Quang Ninh attaches importance to facilitating the development of enterprises and business households through helping remove difficulties and obstacles.
The province is also resolved to take drastic actions to attract more investment. Priority will be given to drawing new-generation direct foreign investment (FDI) into processing, hi-tech manufacturing and clean industrial projects located in designated economic zones and industrial parks.
In addition, Quang Ninh will strive to further enhance the effectiveness of the management and exploitation of natural resources such as land, coal, minerals, as well as financial resources like the budget, public investment, public assets and socio-economic infrastructure.
Efforts will also be accelerated to complete urgent infrastructure projects that can create new impetus for local development./.