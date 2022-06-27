Business Vietnamese goods, foods introduced in UK A programme to introduce Vietnamese goods and foods in the UK is underway at Longdan Supermarket in Crawley town, about 45km south of London.

Business Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,102 VND/USD on June 27, down 3 VND from the last working day in previous week (June 24).

Business Vietnam's economy expects strong recovery Vietnam's economy in 2022 is continuing to recover with bright prospects, but new risks and challenges also appear.