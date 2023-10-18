Travel Hai Phong, Central Highlands team up for tourism development The northern port city of Hai Phong and the Central Highlands provinces of Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Kon Tum will bolster connectivity to develop new tourism products, and promote local tourism.

Travel Seoul - Phu Quoc direct flights to be launched Korean Air will start direct flights connecting Seoul to Phu Quoc resort island in southern Vietnam, also known as the Pearl Island, from the end of November 2023 to meet the increasing travel demand of Korean tourists to Vietnam's largest island.

Travel Lam Dong intensifies tourism cooperation with Singapore A promotion conference and a signing ceremony of cooperation documents on tourism development between the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Singaporean partners was held in Singapore on October 17.