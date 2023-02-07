During the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday that lasted from January 20-26, Quang Ninh province welcomed nearly 700,000 visitors, almost doubling the figure of the corresponding period last year. Of the figures, international arrivals accounted for over 17,000.

The first month's tourism revenue topped 149 million USD, a 15-fold rise from the previous year.

The number of visitors to the local spiritual tourism sites increased by 6-8 times during the Tet holiday, compared to normal days. Yen Tu Special National Complex and Ba Vang Pagoda received 200,000 visitors.

Quang Ninh has more than 600 cultural heritage sites.

This year, the province is expected to welcome 14 million visitors, including 2 million foreign travelers./.

VNA