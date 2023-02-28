Travel Vietnam targets at least one tourism attraction in each locality by 2025 Vietnam is striving to, by 2025, have at least one tourism attraction in each province and city with local advantages in terms of agriculture, culture, craft villages and ecological environment.

Travel Bookings for April 30- May Day holiday tours surging: travel agencies Travel demand has been surging for the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays which last five days from April 29 to May 3 this year, according to travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City.

Videos Hue strives to turn royal medicine into unique tourist product People in the ancient capital of Hue must have been familiar with the phrase "Thai Y Vien", which was once the health care agency for not only the royal family and mandarins in the Royal Palace, but also soldiers and people under the Nguyen Dynasty. Over the past time, local authorities have exerted efforts to preserve the heritage and turn it into a unique tourist product.

Destinations Son La: Moc Chau tourism shows great potential The World Travel Awards (WTA) called Moc Chau district in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La one of the top natural destinations in Asia and around the world.