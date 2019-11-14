Business Workshop discusses impacts of global changes on VN marine transport New regulations and development in the global economy will have a strong impact on Vietnamese shipping, a conference held to discuss Vietnam’s Maritime Future heard in Ho Chi Minh City on November 13.

Business Vietnam can help India enter larger markets: official Vietnam can become a gateway for Indian businesses and goods to enter other large markets, according to Do Quoc Hung, head of the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam – a target of German state Sachsen’s businesses: workshop The development situation and foreign investment attraction policies of Vietnam were introduced to businesses, research centres, universities and members of the Association of German Engineers (VDI) at a workshop in Dresden city, the German state of Sachsen, on November 12.