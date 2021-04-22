Quang Ninh ready to welcome back holidaymakers
The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s door is wide open to tourists this summer, with a kaleidoscope of cultural and sporting activities planned at local tourist attractions.
Eighty-eight tourism stimulus programmes will be implemented around the province, with COVID-19 prevention measures put in place to ensure safety for the whole community.
Eighty-eight tourism stimulus programmes will be implemented around the province, with COVID-19 prevention measures put in place to ensure safety for the whole community.
Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hanh said that splendid festive spaces are expected to impress visitors to Quang Ninh.
A highlight will be the “Ha Long, Quang Ninh - Destination of Smiles” event on May 1, which includes an inaugural ceremony for Hon Gai Beach, the “Ha Long - Quang Ninh welcomes Summer 2021” art performance, and a flower festival.
Meanwhile, the Tuan Chau International Resort and Recreation Complex will host the inauguration of the Tuan Chau Golf Course and Tuan Chau Sculpture Park, an arts performance, a low-altitude fireworks display, and a parade, among others.
A wide range of cultural, sports, and tourism activities will be held, such as the Tran Quoc Nghien Temple Festival, a photo exhibition, a kite flying contest, street music performances, and a circus performance.
In a bid to cement its dual targets of pandemic prevention and socio-economic development, Quang Ninh introduced discounted entry fees at a range of local destinations late last year.
Tickets to Ha Long Bay, the Quang Ninh Museum, and the complex of Yen Tu monuments and landscapes are cut by 50 percent until December 31. Passengers arriving at Van Don International Airport will receive free round-trip bus transfers to Ha Long city and Uong Bi city throughout the year.
Free entry is available at these sites on Hung Kings Commemoration Day (April 21), Liberation Day of the Cam Pha Mining Area (April 25), National Reunification Day (April 30), International Labour Day (May 1), International Children’s Day (June 1), Vietnamese Family Day (June 28), Vietnam Tourism Day (July 9), War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), the August Revolution (August 19), National Day (September 2), Vietnamese Women Day (October 20), Quang Ninh founding anniversary (October 30), the traditional day for miners and the coal industry (November 12), Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20), and the Vietnam People’s Army founding anniversary (December 22).
Local authorities and tourism operators have worked together to offer attractive promotions in tourism packages. Notably, the SunGroup has knocked down rates at the Premier Village Halong Bay Resort by 40 percent, offered a 50 percent discount at Plumeria Spa, and slashed entry tickets to the Sun World Ha Long Complex by 70 percent from March 13 to April 15.
Sun World Ha Long Complex (Photo: halongwave.vn)The Tung Lam Development JSC has cut cable car tickets to Dong Pagoda by 30 percent until December 31, and the Hai Au Aviation JSC has cut seaplane tickets at 9am and 4.10pm by 40 percent from Monday to Friday between March 22 and April 29.
Quang Ninh sees domestic tourism as a locomotive to maintain the sector’s operations this year, so is promoting tourism links with other localities nationwide.
In Q2 and Q3, it plans to organise an array of tourism stimulus cooperation programmes in Dien Bien and continue its collaboration with Da Nang city and Khanh Hoa province, home of Nha Trang.
It has also joined hands with Ho Chi Minh City Television and Da Nang Television to promote its image.
The province expects to welcome 10 million visitors in 2021, becoming the leading destination for Vietnamese and international holidaymakers.
Its tourism sector overcame the challenges in 2020 to realise the target of welcoming 8.8 million visitors. Tourism revenue was estimated at over 17 trillion VND (739.1 million USD), contributing 5.19 percent to the local State budget./.