Among a series of ongoing and upcoming events to mark the start of the 2021 tourism season, the northern province of Quang Ninh is focusing on large-scale activities, such as a music night gathering together top Vietnamese singers, the inauguration ceremony for Hon Gai Beach, a carnival, and a fireworks display.

With the aim of stimulating tourism, the local sector is joining hands with local people to build an image of Quang Ninh as a friendly and hospitable destination.

According to Pham Ngoc Thuy, Director of the Quang Ninh Department of Tourism, organising a range of events is a new innovation and are a highlight for the local tourism sector.

In parallel with boosting tourism, Quang Ninh province also aims to ensure absolute safety for tourists in the context of Covid-19 outbreaks being possible at any time./.

