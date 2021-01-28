Quang Ninh receives 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits from SunGroup
The northern province of Quang Ninh, where a new COVID-19 outbreak has been discovered, has received 10,000 SARS-CoV-2 testing kits worth more than 28,000 USD presented by SunGroup.
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing on January 28 (Source: VNA)
Speaking at the handover ceremony on January 28 afternoon, Chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee Nguyen Tuong Van said that the testing kits will be useful to help local medical units to promptly detect infection cases in the community, thereby swiftly localizing and stamping out the pandemic.
According to the provincial Department of Health, as of 14:00 on January 28, the province had found 714 people related to the outbreak at Van Don International Airport, of whom 10 positive cases were confirmed.
For the other outbreak in Chi Linh city of Hai Duong province, as of 15:00 on January 28, medical staff took samples of 42 out of 43 high-risk people and no positive cases were found.
On January 27 and 28, 84 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the provinces./.