Society Authority warns of scams related to RoK’s labour export programmes The Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs have warned about scams targeting people who want to work in technical occupations in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Society Dong Tam case: Appeal court upholds sentences for anti-state propagandists The High-level People's Court in Hanoi upheld sentences handed down at a first instance trial to two defendants for “making, storing, or circulating information and documents with content against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” during an appeal trial on August 17.

Society Deputy PM demands workers’ rights, interests be guaranteed during aid package disbursement Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has requested workers’ rights and interests be guaranteed during the disbursement of a housing rental assistance package for those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnam seeks strengthening financial resources to advance gender equality Regulators, civil society organisations and the private sector put forth various recommendations to strengthen financial resources to promote gender equality in Vietnam during a conference in Hanoi on August 17.