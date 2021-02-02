Residents fill in health declarations in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - All residents in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be required to complete a health declaration from February 3 amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The provincial People’s Committee issued the instruction on February 2, asking people’s committees of districts, townships, and cities to partner with the provincial public security force, health departments, and relevant units to finish the task before February 9.



The public security forces of districts, communes, and townships must work with medical stations from January 15 to conduct health declarations for those coming from other localities or travelling through pandemic-hit areas from January 15.



Authorities in districts, townships, and cities were directed to set up anti-pandemic groups in residential areas, each in charge of 40-50 families.



The groups will be responsible for reminding residents to follow anti-pandemic measures each day, fill in health declarations, and assist authorities and medical agencies in tracing down F1 and F2 cases./.