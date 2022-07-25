Quang Ninh resolved to intensify administrative reform
Quang Ninh is resolved to unceasingly improve the quality and effectiveness of administrative reform, said the top leader of the northeastern coastal province.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky made the statement at a conference on July 20 that focused on analyzing the province’s Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) and Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) index.
Ky stressed that the provincial administration will promote the daring spirit – daring to think, daring to speak, daring to do, daring to take responsibility, daring to renew and daring to face difficulties and challenges – in carrying out administrative reform.
Quang Ninh is working towards a modern, professional, disciplined, dynamic, transparent, effective, efficient administration that facilitates enterprises and the people. The province aims to maintain its place in the top groups in terms of PAR Index, SIPAS index and the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).
The provincial authority has directed the drastic and simultaneous implementation of six contents in administrative reform, with the resolve to turn Quang Ninh into a modern industrial-service province and early become a centrally-run city and one of the dynamic economic hubs in the northern region.
In 2021 and the first six months of 2022, agencies and local administrations focused their attention on reviewing legal documents and regulations with a view to timely detecting out-of-date, overlapping, contradicting or expired ones for timely correcting, supplementing or abolishing.
As a result, the province now has 1,803 administrative procedures left.
At public administrative centres at communal level, the rate of applications processed on schedule or ahead of schedule topped 98%. At the provincial public administrative centre, more than 53.5% of applications were received and processed online.
The province has completed the goal of rearrangement of administrative units in accordance with regulations. As of the end of 2021, the number of administrative and public non-business units had reduced by 18% from 2015, equivalent to 227 units, of which 140 were administrative units and 87 were public non-business units. The province met the target of reducing the number of public non-business units by 10% in 2020, one year ahead of schedule.
Public satisfaction with public administrative services in Quang Ninh was at a high level, at an average 94.07% in 2021, helping the province keep the top position in the SIPAS rankings for the third consecutive year.
Specifically, the rate of public satisfaction about administrative procedures was 94.78%, about processing of administrative procedures 94.90%, public servants receiving and handling of administrative procedures 94.75%, access to administrative procedures 94.64%, and the reception and handling of petitions 91.26%. This means all five categories had a satisfaction rate at over 90%.
In the time ahead, agencies and localities in Quang Ninh will continue to enhance the quality and effectiveness of the processing and settlement of administrative procedures. The province will also accelerate the development of electronic and digital administration.
The provincial administration will intensify communication activities to encourage and guide organizations and individuals to file their applications and receive processing results on the provincial and national public service portals, towards changing citizens’ habit in doing administrative procedures, thus saving time and costs for them, and at the same time reducing red-tape and harassment as well as other negative phenomena.
Last year, Quang Ninh topped the Vietnam's Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI); and Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS). It also ranked second in the public administration reform (PAR) index.
Quang Ninh held the first position in the PCI rankings for five consecutive years in 2017-2021, and for nine consecutive years during 2013 - 2021 in the group of five provinces and centrally-run cities having the best performance of economic management in the country./.