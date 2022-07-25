Society Vice President shows gratitude for female Truong Son soldiers Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on July 25 received a delegation of the Female Truong Son Soldiers’ Association, on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), and the 63rd Traditional Day of Truong Son Soldiers (May 19).

The Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang and Kien Giang on July 25 held memorial and reburial services for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, including 58 sets of volunteer soldiers who fell in Cambodia during wartime.

Vietnamese young intellectuals and entrepreneurs in the US have expressed their wish to contribute to the development of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular at a recent meeting with a delegation of HCM City officials led by the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai during their visit to the US.