Quang Ninh resumes customs clearance at Ka Long int'l border gate after three years
Boats of cassava flour about to leave for Dongxing city of China on July 17 (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Customs clearance activities at the Ka Long international border gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city were resumed on June 17 after over three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the return to normal operation at all border gates and openings in the city.
In the first phase of the pilot resumption, the gate will allow the passing of 40 boats of cassava flour to Dongxing city of China.
The boats have to meet a series of requirements, including having registration certificates issued by Mong Cai city, COVID-19 prevention equipment, and tracking devices.
The clearance time is set to run from 8am to 4pm (Vietnam time).
Earlier, Mong Cai has developed a disease control plan to ensure a safe zone for customs clearance of goods traded between the sides. Accordingly, all people entering the border gate area must show a negative PCR test result for SARS-CoV-2 virus which is valid within 48 hours, or undergo quick tests on the site with negative result.
Quang Ninh shares a 132.8km land border with Fangcheng district and Dongxing city of China’s Guangxi province./.