Business Domestic shopping demand predicted to strongly rebound The domestic shopping demand is forecast to recover and gradually increase as Vietnam has recorded a relatively high vaccine coverage which helps ensure safety for consumers in shopping activities.

Business Development of e-contracts in Vietnam crucial to digital economy The development of e-contracts in Vietnam is crucial to the country’s digital economy, helping businesses to effectively manage and save costs and time while creating a professional working environment.

Business Vietnam to grant FLEGT licence to wood exports in 2025 Vietnam is set to grant a licence under the Voluntary Partnership Agreement/FAO-EU Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) Programme to wood exports in 2025, after it completes preparing necessary conditions, reported a government official familiar with the sector.

Videos Quang Nam promoting development of swallows on Cham Island The central province of Quang Nam has carried out an array of measures to protect and promote the sustainable development of birds’ nests on Cham Island.