At the event (Photo: baoquangninh.com.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The People's Committee of the Vietnamese province of Quang Ninh and the administration of Fangchenggang city in the Chinese province of Guangxi held their first virtual meeting on December 16.



The meeting was part of an agreement signed between the two sides in February this year.



At the event, representatives of the People's Committee of Quang Ninh province and the administration of Fangchenggang city discussed a number of issues, aiming to further promote the fruitful cooperation between Quang Ninh and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in general, and the city of Fangchenggang in particular.



The two sides presented a number of proposals to further promote external affairs, friendship and people-to-people exchanges; cooperation in the health sector, coordination in COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as building a flexible mechanism for controlling the pandemic at border gates.



Trade and investment promotion, exchange of information and solutions to resume tourism activities between Vietnam and China in general and between Quang Ninh province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in general and Fangchenggang city in particular were also tabled.



The two sides also agreed to enhance coordination in managing, maintaining security and safety in border areas, and preventing epidemics, contributing to the effective implementation of the content of a joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam - China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.