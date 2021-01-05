Of the total, 110,000 tourists stayed overnight in the province, according to the provincial Tourism Department.

Implementing a tourism stimulus package worth 500 billion VND (21.4 million USD) in 2021, Quang Ninh offered free tickets to Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Museum and Yen Tu relic site on January 1, and is discounting 50 percent of the ticket prices on other days.

During the New Year holiday, localities in the province organised a wide range of cultural and sport activities to serve visitors, notably the winter carnival at Tuan Chau international tourist site and a low-range fireworks performance in Ha Long city.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to continue affecting the country’s economy, Quang Ninh has set a target of serving 10 million tourists and earning 20 trillion VND from tourism services this year./.

