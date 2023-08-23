Quang Ninh shows professionalism in serving Muslim visitors
A representative from the Quang Ninh Department of Tourism welcomes Indian visitors (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh has welcomed 28 Indian visitors according to the tradition of Islamism, proving its professionalism in organising Halal tourism activities.
Le Thanh Tam, Director of Delasea hotel which is hosting the Muslim visitors, said that in order to welcome the guests in a professional manner, the hotel has invited experts to train its staff. The hotel has organised separate stairs, room floors, a restaurant and a chef with high standards to fully meet the needs of the travelers.
A representative from the Quang Ninh Tourism Department said that in mid-September, the province will hold a conference on the expansion of the Muslim market and Halal tourism as well as the enhancement of service quality for this group of tourists.
Indian tourists at Delasea hotel (Photo: VNA)In the coming time, if the number of Muslim tourists increases, the province will encourage hotels to invest in their infrastructure to meet the visitors’ demands.
Amid a fall in the number of visitors from China and European countries, travel firms are seeking new tourism markets, including Islamic countries.
The locality is focusing on building the infrastructure system, accommodations and destinations friendly to Muslim tourists.
According to the provincial Tourism Department, in the first seven months of 2023, Quang Ninh welcomed 10.8 million visitors. This year, the province, home to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised Natural Heritage Site, aims to serve at least 15 million visitors./.