At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh has signed a cooperation agreement with Clipper Ventures on the participation of the northeastern province in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2019-2020 and hosting of the 2021-2022 edition.The signing ceremony took place in Ha Long city on August 5 with the attendance of leaders from the provincial People’s Committee and relevant departments, as well as Chief Executive Officier (CEO) of Clipper Ventures William Ward and representatives from VinGroup and SunGroup.According to the agreement, from the 2019-2020 edition, Quang Ninh will officially become a team partner of the race.Quang Ninh is the only representative locality of Vietnam to have a team named “Ha Long Bay – Viet Nam” taking part in the global sailing race.The province will equip its sailors with clothing associated with the logo of Ha Long Bay - recognised as a world natural heritage site by UNESCO in 1994 and 2000.The bay spans 1,553 square kilometres and includes 1,969 islands of various sizes. It features thousands of limestone karsts and islets in various shapes and sizes. The limestone in the bay has gone through 500 million years of formation in different conditions and environments. The geo-diversity of the environment has created biodiversity, including a tropical evergreen biosystem, oceanic and sea biosystem. Ha Long Bay is home to 14 endemic floral species and 60 endemic faunal species.This year, Ha Long Bay has been listed among the world’s most beautiful sunrise spots by the Microsoft Network (MSN), one of the most mentioned global cruise destinations on Instagram by British magazine Woman and Home, the 25 most beautiful places around the world by the US’s Cable News Network (CNN), and the most popular attractions in Asia according to the Hong Kong – based South China Morning Post (SCMP).Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Thi Thu Thuy said the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will create a new opportunity for the tourism sector in Quang Ninh in particular and Vietnam in general to introduce Ha Long Bay to domestic and foreign tourists, as well as attract more service and tourism investment projects.Pham Ngoc Thuy, Director of the Quang Ninh Tourism Department, said it is an honour for Quang Ninh to be a team partner for the 2019-20 edition and then both team and host port partner for 2021-22 edition of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.“This is a special opportunity for Quang Ninh Province to promote, on a global stage, our destination of Ha Long Bay – the World Natural Heritage and Wonder with hundreds of beautiful landscapes, cultural and historical relics as well as friendly people,” she said.The official added that Quang Ninh is making all-out efforts to prepare for the event and expects to achieve great success and encouragement from friends all over the world.Meanwhile, CEO of Clipper Ventures William Ward said Quang Ninh is an interesting and special destination, particularly Ha Long Bay.He believed that sailors will have nice experience during their stay in Ha Long Bay, adding that his company will enhance the promotion of Ha Long Bay on the global stage.The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has been held for more than 20 years and become an annual event with the participation of about 70 clippers.The 40,000 nautical mile adventure will take place within 11 months.The Clipper Race 2019-2020 is scheduled to take place on August 22 with 16 legs starting from St Kathanrine Docks in London (the UK), going through 10 countries – Portugal, Uruguay, South Africa, Australia, China, the Philippines, the US, Panama, Bermuda, and Ireland, and finishing in August 2020./.