Quang Ninh spends nearly 1 trillion VND to upgrade schools, support students
The northern province of Quang Ninh has spent more than 508 billion VND (21.56 million USD) on repairing and upgrading the infrastructure system serving teaching and learning activities, along with 458 billion VND of tuition support to local students.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh has spent more than 508 billion VND (21.56 million USD) on repairing and upgrading the infrastructure system serving teaching and learning activities, along with 458 billion VND of tuition support to local students.
This is the second consecutive year that the province has provided tuition support to local students, benefiting nearly 225,400 at all levels.
In order to ensure safety for students ahead of the new academic year, Quang Ninh sped up COVID-19 vaccination for local residents, especially children.
A view of Dam Ha high school in Quang Ninh (Source: nhandan.vn)To date, 97.06% of the children from five to under 12 years old have received at least one vaccine shots, while 71.16% have received two.
In the 2022-2023 school year, Quang Ninh has 340,000 students studying in 645 schools from pre-school to high-school levels. Over 88% of the local schools have met the national standards./.