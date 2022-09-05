Society Prime Minister attends new school year ceremony at primary school in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shared the joy of teachers and more than 23 million students nationwide at the start of the new school year, attending a ceremony on September 5 at Doan Thi Diem primary school in Hanoi.

Society Road accidents kill 48 during National Day holiday Road accidents nationwide claimed 48 lives and left 51 injured during the National Day holiday from September 1-4, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Society UNESCO Director General hails Vietnam as effective cooperation model Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay has hailed Vietnam as a model of effective cooperation with UNESCO.

Society Can Tho meeting marks 60 years of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties A meeting was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on September 4 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties, the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, and the Vietnam – Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship 2022.