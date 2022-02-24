Quang Ninh’s tourism industry has opened a number of tourist attractions that meet requirements regarding pandemic prevention and have been labelled as safe. Spiritual tourism sites have already attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Preventive measures are being implemented at tourism sites. Visitors must be fully vaccinated, wear a mask, and wash their hands with sanitiser.

Bookings have begun to rise at local accommodation establishments. Hotels in Ha Long city have carefully prepared both facilities and staff and improved their service quality to welcome tourists.

Quang Ninh currently has nearly 700 tourist companies meeting safety criteria. The province sets a target of welcoming 9.5 million visitors in 2022./.

