Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh have taken a wide range of measures to ensure security, order and traffic safety in a bid to successfully host sport events of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in May.



The local police will mobilise maximum resources and vehicles to patrol, control and strictly handle violations of traffic order and safety; and effectively use monitoring systems in handling violations, especially in the localities where sport events will be organised such as Ha Long, Uong Bi and Cam Pha cities.



Quang Ninh police are coordinating with relevant units to inspect accommodation facilities for athletes, and competition venues in the locality.



Attention has been also paid to communication activities to raise awareness of traffic safety amongst local residents./.