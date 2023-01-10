Quang Ninh strives to attract 14 million tourist arrival s in 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northeastern border coastal province of Quang Ninh strives to welcome 14 million tourist arrivals and earn nearly 27 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD) from them this year.

Accordingly, the province will continue several projects to further develop the local tourism sector, including a project on tourism recovery to 2025, with a vision to 2030; a sustainable community tourism development work; and a master plan on marine tourism development on Ha Long, Bai Tu Long bays, Van Don and Co To islands.

Pham Thi Oanh, head of Mong Cai city’s Department of Culture and Information, said since the Van Don- Mong Cai expressway was put into operation in September 2022, the number of visitors to the locality has increased significantly. Mong Cai aims to welcome 1.5 million arrivals this year, up 50% compared to 2022.

Mong Cai has inaugurated a pilot free wifi system and QR code scanning points to better serve tourists, and a list of service providers in the city.

In 2022, after COVID-19 was well contained, Quang Ninh was among the first localities to welcome tourists. The province received about 11.6 million visitors, reaching 122% of set target. Of the figures, international arrivals accounted for more than 300,000, an increase of 508% compared to 2021, while domestic visitors were 11.2 million, up 160.6% year on year. Total revenue from tourism sector was estimated at nearly 22.6 trillion VND./.