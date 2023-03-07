Illustrative photo (Photo: baodautu.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is striving to complete investment procedures for 18 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects within the second quarter of this year.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang on March 7 asked the Quang Ninh Economic Zone Authority (QEZA) to work with departments, agencies, and localities to complete the province’s foreign investment attraction plan for 2023.

Earlier, the province set a goal to attract 18 new FDI projects with a total registered capital of over 1.2 billion USD into industrial parks, covering a total industrial land area of about 200 ha. It also plans to increase the occupancy rate of local industrial parks from 40.73% to 45.89% in 2023.

According to the QEZA, in 2022, industrial parks and economic zones under its management attracted nearly 52.7 trillion VND (2.22 billion USD), of which, FDI capital is 623.8 million USD./.