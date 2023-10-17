Society Vietnam able to ensure food security in all circumstances: Official From a food importer, Vietnam can now ensure food security in any circumstances, affirmed Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Society Mural street in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City A mural project entitled “Beautiful Vietnam” has been carried out along Nguyen Huu Canh Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, brightening up the street and dazzling both local people and visitors.

Society Binh Duong needs around 12,000 workers by year-end Enterprises in the southern province of Binh Duong are projected to recruit between 10,000-12,000 employees from now to the end of the year, with skilled and unskilled labourers accounting for about 70% of the total.

Society Deputy PM inspects construction of Long Thanh airport Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on October 16 made a field trip to the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.