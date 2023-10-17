Quang Ninh strives to complete projects in celebration of 60th founding anniversary
Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are rushing to complete many construction projects to celebrate the locality’s 60th founding anniversary (October 30, 1963- 2023).
The ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate Binh Lieu High School. (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are rushing to complete many construction projects to celebrate the locality’s 60th founding anniversary (October 30, 1963- 2023).
Seven out of 36 district-level projects registered for inauguration have been completed, including four projects in Ba Che district and three in Co To district. The inauguration of the projects has importantly contributed to promoting socio-economic development in the localities.
Notably, a project to prevent flood along roads has played a crucial role in definitively addressing traffic disruptions in the rainy and flood seasons, thus facilitating local residents' travel.
Investors have committed to completing the remaining 29 projects in October.
Meanwhile, three among 12 provincial-level projects have been completed.
Particularly, a project to upgrade National Road 18C - the section from Mong Cai Border Gate to Bac Phong Sinh Border Gate was inaugurated, creating infrastructure breakthroughs in border gate economic areas in the locality, contributing to promoting trade and economic cooperation between Vietnam and China.
It also contributes to ensuring traffic safety, promoting socio-economic development, attracting investment projects, and reducing poverty in ethnic minorities and mountainous areas.
The CDC Quang Ninh project will be innaugurated to celebrate Quang Ninh's 60th founding anniversary (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)The remaining nine projects are scheduled to be completed in this month.
A wide range of activities are also being held in Ha Long city to mark 60 years of the province's establishment.
The city’s authorities are making every effort to complete the remaining two projects, which are the project on upgrading, renovating, and expanding a road from the intersection of the Ha Long-Van Don highway overpass in Trai Me Village (Son Duong commune) to Dong Tra village (Dong Lam commune); and the construction of Quang La Secondary - High School (Quang La commune).
Accordingly, the transport project has received a total investment of more than 812.7 trillion VND. The four-lane road spans a total length of 10,118km.
Meanwhile, the education project has a total investment of over 197.5 trillion VND. Covering an area of about 4.17 ha, the school can accommodate up to 940 students.
Work on the transport and education projects has completed 73% and 98% of the workload, respectively. Both are expected to be finished before October 30, 2023.
In addition to the four projects, the city is also working on two other projects: upgrading and expanding Quang Ninh provincial Lung Hospital in Cao Xanh ward; and renovating October 30 Square in Hong Hai ward.
As of September 28, 35 out of 53 projects have been completed in 29 communes and wards in Ha Long city./.