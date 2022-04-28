Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Manh Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The organising board of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Quang Ninh held a press conference on April 27 regarding preparations for seven sports to be hosted by the northeastern province.

Quang Ninh is set to host beach volleyball and handball, triathlon, women’s football, Chinese chess, indoor volleyball and chess, with the participation of 535 athletes.

The province will welcome about 100 foreign officials and guests, together with some 100 reporters.

Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Manh Ha said upgrade of all venues has been completed, along with accommodation arrangement for delegates, referees, athletes and coaches.

The organising board also pays due attention to COVID-19 prevention and control, doping test and security-order protection, he added.

The provincial Department of Tourism has built sight-seeing plans for foreign delegations and organise tourism promotions, particularly at Ha Long Bay, Yen Tu and Quang Ninh Museum.

Deputy Director of the province’s Department of Information and Communications Le Quang Ngoc said the organising board will do its utmost to support reporters and set up a hotline to receive feedback and queries.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.