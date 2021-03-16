At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - A teleconference connected with with 13 cities and districts in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be held on March 19 to announce its 2020 Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI).

At a press conference on March 16, a representative of the provincial People's Committee said the teleconference will unveil the DDCI of 34 units, including 13 cities and districts, and 21 departments and agencies.

Nguyen Duc Tiep, deputy head of the provincial Board for Investment Promotion and Support, mentioned new points in the DDCI 2020, including using online surveys of COVID-19 prevention and control in agencies and businesses, and checking the phenomenon of passing work among departments and agencies or to higher authorities.

The DDCI 2020 comprises eight component indicators, including transparency and information access; activeness and efficiency of departments, agencies and local authorities; time cost; unofficial cost; fair competition; corporate support activities; legal institutions; role of heads of departments, agencies and local authorities. Land access and stability in land use were also taken into consideration when making assessments of the localities.

Tiep said the DDCI is one of the drastic and creative measures that Quang Ninh took the lead in piloting in 2015. A year later, it was made official to improve the business environment and serve as a channel to listen to businesses’ feedback on the management quality of administrations at the grassroots level.

The result of the index was based on opinions from about 6,500 units, including enterprises, cooperatives, and business households, thereby offering suggestions regarding policies, mechanisms and handling of administrative procedures./.