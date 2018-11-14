Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) agricultural trade fair will be held by the northern province of Quang Ninh in Hanoi from January 11–15, 2019, just before Tet, the traditional New Year of Vietnam.This will be the sixth year Quang Ninh has organised the OCOP fair, which was previously held in the province only.Bringing the fair to Hanoi this year, Quang Ninh hopes to create greater competition among its agribusinesses and cooperatives that would motivate them to improve their products’ design and packaging to meet broader market demand. The event would also be an opportunity for them to raise production capacity, expand market access and boost sales.The fair will house about 80 booths with various OCOP products put on display, ranging from food, beverage and herbal medicines to handicrafts and services.The Quang Ninh OCOP programme has been so far participated by 44 enterprises, 64 cooperatives and 56 business households. It has provided employment for more than 3,500 locals with a monthly income between 5 million and 9 million VND (213 – 385 USD).Since the final quarter of 2018, the province has held a host of three-day-per-week OCOP events across Dong Trieu, Quang Yen, Hai Ha, Mong Cai, and Cam Pha to support local participants of the programme in expanding their markets to traditional wet markets, industrial zones, and residential areas.In 2013, Quang Ninh was the first province in Vietnam to pilot the programme, which was initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2008, following the model of Japan’s “One Village, One Product” (OVOP) drive and Thailand’s “One Town, One Product” (OTOP). Any OCOP brand will be registered as intellectual property and printed on all products.Concluding the first stage of the programme from 2013-2016, Quang Ninh developed 210 OCOP products. More than 180 economic establishments and households joined the programme.A chain of OCOP points of sale have been open in all the 14 districts, towns and cities with product values up 20-30 percent.During the second stage, the province will strive to have 250 high-quality OCOP products by 2020, including at least 12 provincial-level products, six others qualified to join the national value chain, and one to two competitive enough in the global market.OCOP products brought approximately 239 billion VND (10.23 million USD) to Quang Ninh in the first six months of 2018, up 7.4 percent year-on-year. The revenue resulted in a profit of 27.7 billion VND (1.18 million USD), an annual increase of 10 percent against the same period last year.–VNA